Jimmy Kimmel Caper Show ‘The Prank Panel’ on ABC May 24
Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre, Gabourey Sidibe set up elaborate pranks
The Prank Panel, with Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe serving as the “pranxperts,” airs on ABC May 24. The show sees everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends and co-workers to the pranxpert panel. Knoxville, Andre and Sidibe then plot an elaborate scheme to trick the target.
The May 24 episode is a sneak peek, and the show moves into its regular time slot Sunday, July 9.
Jimmy Kimmel, host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, is an executive producer.
Knoxville created the MTV stunt show Jackass, which spawned a film franchise. His movies include Men in Black II and The Dukes of Hazzard.
Andre hosted The Eric Andre Show and was in Man Seeking Woman.
Sidibe’s film credits include Precious and Grimsby.
Andre told Howard Stern he quit The Prank Panel due to Knoxville's nonstop pranks, but Knoxville asked him to come back.
The Prank Panel is produced by Kimmelot and ITV America. Executive producers include Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser, Kimmel and Scott Lonker for Kimmelot, Knoxville and Andre, and Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer and Vin Rubino for ITV America.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.