Jimmy Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Returns in March

Musical game show That’s My Jam, hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Fallon, returns for season two on NBC March 7. There will be ten episodes, and an eleventh featuring the show’s “greatest hits,” in NBC’s words.

Celeb guests include Kelsea Ballerini, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance The Rapper, Darren Criss, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Hyland, Kesha, Patti LaBelle, Adam Lambert, Joel McHale, Jay Pharoah, Billy Porter, Diallo Riddle, Craig Robinson, Bashir Salahuddin, Nicole Scherzinger, JoJo Siwa, John Stamos, Kenan Thompson, Will.I.Am and Saweetie.

Ballerini, Scherzinger, Julia Michaels and Jason DeRulo are in the season starter.

The show sees celeb teams go head-to-head in music, dance, trivia and musical performances.

Season two will feature new games, including Turn the Beat Around, a charades-style game where celebs dance out clues on a giant spinning turntable; Don’t Fear the Speaker, a team game where celebs alternate singing songs using only ridiculous words for their partners to identify; Drawing a Blank, a virtual reality-based game where celebs attempt to draw out music-based clues for their partners to guess; and More Than a Feeling, a musical take on the Tonight Show game Can You Feel It?

That’s My Jam previewed on NBC in November 2021, before its official premiere in January 2022. It is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Fallon’s production company, Electric Hot Dog. Fallon, Jim Juvonen and Mike Yurchuk are executive producers. ■