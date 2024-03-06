Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik Lined Up for ‘Young Sheldon’ Finale

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will appear in the Young Sheldon series finale, reprising their roles from The Big Bang Theory. The finale happens on CBS May 16.

Parsons played Sheldon Cooper and Bialik played Amy Farrah Fowler on Big Bang Theory, which concluded in 2019. Spinoff Young Sheldon started in 2017.

Another spinoff, about Sheldon’s brother Georgie, his girlfriend Mandy and their baby, is in the works.

Parsons is an executive producer on Young Sheldon, and provides voiceovers. Bialik has taken part in voiceovers in two episodes.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, Young Sheldon centers on Sheldon Cooper, a child of extraordinary intelligence, “which isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king,” according to CBS. “And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him.”

Iain Armitage plays Sheldon. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Emily Osment are also in the cast.

Parsons, Lorre, Molaro, Steve Holland, Nick Bakay and Todd Spiewak executive produce Young Sheldon. The show is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Season seven began February 15.