Jim Gaffigan Comedy Special ‘Dark Pale’ Set for Prime Video July 25

Jim Gaffigan premieres his third Amazon original comedy special when Dark Pale streams on Prime Video July 25. With five children, Gaffigan’s act touches on the challenges of parenthood.

Gaffigan is in the sci-fi film Linoleum and plays Mr. Smee in Disney's Peter Pan & Wendy. Gaffigan will be seen in the Max limited series Full Circle, which is out in July, and Netflix’s Unfrosted: The Pop Tart Story.

His comedy specials include Beyond the Pale in 2006, King Baby in 2009, Mr. Universe in 2012, Obsessed in 2014, Cinco in 2017, Noble Ape in 2018, Quality Time in 2019, The Pale Tourist in 2021 and Comedy Monster in 2023.

Gaffigan will also tour with Jerry Seinfeld this fall, starting in San Francisco November 3.

Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale is produced by Amazon Studios and Comedy Dynamics. Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Jim Gaffigan, Jeannie Gaffigan, and Alex Murray serve as executive producers.