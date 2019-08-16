Amazon Premieres Jim Gaffigan Stand-Up Special Aug. 16

Amazon Prime premieres the Jim Gaffigan stand-up special Quality Time Aug. 16. It is Amazon’s first original stand-up comedy special.

Quality Time was recorded live at the State Theatre in Minneapolis March 9. Jeannie Gaffigan directs and Brian Volk-Weiss & Cisco Henson (of Comedy Dynamics) executive produce with Alex Murray (Brillstein Entertainment Partners).

Gaffigan’s previous hour-long stand up specials include Beyond the Pale in 2006, King Baby in 2009, Mr. Universe in 2012, Obsessed in 2014, Cinco in 2017 and Noble Ape in 2018.

Quality Time runs an hour and 15 minutes.