Jessie Garcia Named WDJT-WMLW Milwaukee News Director

Jessie Garcia has been named news director of WDJT-WMLW Milwaukee. Weigel Broadcasting owns the stations, a CBS affiliate and an independent, along with Telemundo Wisconsin. Garcia starts in early 2022.

Garcia comes from WTMJ Milwaukee, where she was editorial director. She previously was broadcast director and anchor at the station.

Before that, Garcia was sports anchor at WISC Madison.

“Jessie is the right person at the right time,“ general manager Anne Brown said. ”Her demonstrated ability to lead a newsroom and her proven track record of innovation, coupled with her deep knowledge of Milwaukee, is a win for our team and our viewers.”

Garcia has taught journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Marquette, Carroll University and Mount Mary University.

“I am passionate about Milwaukee, the people who live here and what happens in our community,” Garcia said. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the CBS 58 News team to further deepen and enrich its commitment to covering the news in Southeastern Wisconsin.”

Milwaukee is DMA No. 37.