Market Eye: Milwaukee Has Issues

mmalone@nbmedia.com | @BCMikeMalone

Not only is Wisconsin a purple state, as Jan Wade, WISN president and

general manager, puts it, with all the spoils that come with being a hotly contested region around Election Day, but the state sees big

political spending around issues as well. Last year,

it was the controversial recall election of Gov. Scott

Walker. This year, it is a proposed casino from the

Menominee Tribe on a former dog track site. “There’s

always some good issues money out there that you

just don’t expect,” says Wade.

The spending is sustaining Milwaukee TV stations

through a so-so economic period. The local economy

is progressing in “fits and starts,” according to Terry

Gaughan, WVTV-WCGV general manager. “There

does not seem to be an especially bright light in the

sky,” he says. “We just seem to be puttering along.”

For its part, WISN is hardly puttering. The Hearst

Television station is one of the top-performing ABC

affiliates in the nation. With a seasoned staff that Wade

says is extraordinarily dedicated to serving Milwaukee

viewers, WISN won the total-day household ratings

contest handily in May, along with early evening and

late news, the latter with an 8.6 household rating/15

share at 10 p.m., ahead of WTMJ’s 6.2/10.8. So dominant

is WISN that it won primetime — a rare instance

where a CBS affiliate does not take prime. (WDJT

did, however, win back the title in October.)

WITI, Local TV’s Fox affiliate, was tops in the local

a.m. news contest during the May sweeps.

Journal Broadcast Group owns NBC affiliate

WTMJ. Weigel Broadcasting has CBS affiliate WDJT,

along with independent WMLW and Me-TV outlet WBME. Sinclair Broadcast

Group holds the CW-MyNetworkTV combo,

WVTV-WCGV. Time Warner Cable is Milwaukee’s

primary subscription TV operator.

Market No. 34 ranks an impressive No. 32 in revenue,

according to BIA/Kelsey, though Milwaukee

general managers say business currently is a bit sluggish.

WISN booked an estimated $41.9 million in

2012, according to BIA/Kelsey, ahead of WTMJ’s

$39.7 million and WITI’s $35.5 million.

WISN thrives on the support and reputation of

Hearst TV; dedication to community events; strong

syndicated offerings that include Ellen, Live With

Kelly and Michael and, next year, Steve Harvey; and

loads of experience in the newsroom. “People have

been here 10, 15, 20, 25 years,” says Wade. “It helps

give context to important stories.”

WISN is a rare ABC station — Hearst sibling KOAT

Albuquerque (N.M.) is another — with an hour-long

news at 10 p.m. and Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11.

Milwaukee stations are fighting for every ratings

point. WITI in September debuted the 4 p.m. program

Studio 4, a mix of news and entertainment.

“It’s not straight-up news,” says Chuck Steinmetz,

president and general manager. “It’s what people are

talking about in Milwaukee.” Judge Judy, formerly

on at 4 p.m., now airs at 3.

Sinclair’s WVTV-WCGV will move into a new facility

in the coming weeks. The stations do not air

news. Gaughan has inquired about a news share

with his competitors, but he notes they all have a

pretty full slate, with more than 30 hours of local

news a day. WCGV has carved out a local niche with

high school football.

Wisconsin is of course home to the fabled Green Bay

Packers, and football at all levels is a big deal in Milwaukee.

WITI used to air Fox 6 Sports Blitz on Sunday

nights during football season, but now keeps it in the

10:35 Sunday slot year-round. It fits the Fox 6 brand.

“We’ve got a lot of local programming,” says Steinmetz.

“It’s significant, compared to the other guys.”

WITI owner Local TV is being acquired by Tribune.

WTMJ offers a “Traveling Weather Show,” with meteorologists

visiting local schools; the station is starting

to promote NBC’s coverage of the 2014 Winter Olympics

in February. Speaking of cold-weather sports,

TMJ4 has two Packers shows hosted by Larry McCarren

and Mike McCarthy (the team’s coach). “Both are

signature programs that are enhancing our programming

and are very appealing to advertisers,” says

Steve Wexler, Journal Broadcast Group executive VP.

Local TV execs say Milwaukee is a winsome place

to live and work: affordable, livable and often lively,

with plenty of culture and the city’s ethnic communities

hosting festivals on weekends. “There’s always

something going on here,” says Wade. “People are

very proud of the city and what it stands for.”