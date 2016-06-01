Jerry O'Connell Returning to 'Live' as Guest CoHost

One of the finalists to be Kelly Ripa’s cohost last time around returns to Disney-ABC’s Live With Kelly in the week of June 13.

Jerry O’Connell will cohost on both Tuesday and Wednesday, June 13 and 14.

After Regis Philbin retired in November 2011, O’Connell cohosted many times and was reported to be in the final running, but Michael Strahan was ultimately awarded the job.

Other cohosts that week include Rosewood star Morris Chestnut and comedian Kevin Hart. The week will wrap up with Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos sitting beside her.

Guests during the week are scheduled to be Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Jeff Goldblum, Ed O’Neill, Martin Short and Matthew McConaughey.

Entertainment Tonight reported on Wednesday that Anderson Cooper, who has been reported to be Ripa's choice for cohost, is interested in the job, but neither his employer, CNN, nor ABC is sold on the idea. Cooper hosted his own daytime talk show, produced by Warner Bros., from 2011-13, but it was canceled due to low ratings.