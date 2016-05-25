Joel McHale, Ryan Seacrest, Alec Baldwin to Join Kelly Ripa on 'Live'

Kelly Ripa has another round of co-hosts on the Live with Kelly schedule, and again, most of them don't seem to be auditioning for a permanent spot on the show.

On Monday, June 6, comedian D. L. Hughley joins as host, with guests Eric Dane and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Joel McHale, who will star in CBS’ new comedy, The Great Indoors, this fall, sits next to Ripa on Tuesday, June 7 and Wednesday, June 8. Guests include CBS’ latest late-night star, James Corden, who will host the Tony Awards this year, as well as Ethan Hawke and Marc Anthony.

On Thursday, June 9, Ryan Seacrest takes a turn, with guests Mark Ruffalo and Paula Patton. Michael Franti and Spearhead will perform live on Live.

The week wraps on Friday with Alec Baldwin in the co-hosting seat, with guests Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Aaron Tveit, who starred in Fox’s Grease Live last winter.