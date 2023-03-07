Jeremy Renner Auto Show ‘Rennervations’ Premieres on Disney Plus April 12

Jeremy Renner is the host of Rennervations, which premieres on Disney Plus April 12. Showcasing Renner and his team of builders rebuilding automobiles “into mind-blowing creations that serve communities around the world,” Disney Plus said, there are four episodes.

Renner was hospitalized following a serious snowplow accident January 1.

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community – and that’s what this show does.” said Renner. “This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

With his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and a build crew, Renner travels the globe to rebuild decommissioned vehicles to serve a new purpose, such as turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio.

The show sees Renner in his hometown of Reno, and in Chicago, Mexico and India. In each location, he connects with organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters to learn about the needs of the local community. Actor and producer Anthony Mackie, actress Vanessa Hudgens, actor and producer Anil Kapoor and singer Sebastián Yatra also pop up to help with the builds.

Renner plays Hawkeye in the Marvel films and eponymous series. His movies also include American Hustle and he stars in Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount Plus.

Rennervations is produced by Boardwalk Pictures.



Jeremy Renner, Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Patrick Costello are executive producers. ■