'Jeopardy!' Jump Starts Season 36 with Hot New Player

Jeopardy! might have already found its next James Holzhauer.

Just three weeks into the show’s 36th season, math teacher Jason Zuffranieri already has racked up 18 wins for a total of $502,096. That puts him third on the all-time regular-season, non-tournament winnings list, behind only Ken Jennings, who has won a total of $2,520,700 across a record-setting 74 consecutive games, and Holzhauer, who won $2,462,216 last spring across 32 games.

Related: Holzhauer, Boettcher Returning to 'Jeopardy!' with Tournament of Champions

Zuffranieri, who hails from Albuquerque, N. M., is fifth on the list of consecutive wins, behind Jennings, Holzhauer, Julia Collins at 20 games and David Madden at 18 games.

He takes on two new challengers on Wednesday.

Jeopardy! is produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed by CBS television Distribution. It’s hosted by Alex Trebek and executive produced by Harry Friedman.

Related: The Five Spot: Harry Friedman