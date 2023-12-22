Jennifer Wallace Canine Named News Director at WDIV Detroit
Former assistant news director succeeds Kim Voet
WDIV Detroit said Jennifer Wallace Canine has been promoted to news director, effective immediately.
Canine had been assistant news director. She succeeds Kim Voet, who is now GM of WFOR-WBFS in Miami.
“Jennifer’s impact on this newsroom has been profound. She’s an enormous reason why we are who we are today. What makes her special is her intense desire to foster the culture of a newsroom that doesn’t try to be like anyone or anything else,” said VP and general manager Bob Ellis.
“With the changes we’ve made to our product just getting started, Jenn is also the right person to lead us in our evolving storytelling approach and help every news employee find ways to serve our viewers on all platforms every day,“ Ellis said. “I have the utmost faith that she will lead, communicate with transparency, and move us forward.”
WDIV is owned by Graham Media Group.
“I’m incredibly proud and thankful to lead a newsroom of amazing people that doesn’t look to anyone else for what it wants to be,“ she said. “We know what we want to deliver to our community which is impactful and important news — and we want to be the best at it on every single platform.”
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Most Popular
By Scott Lehane