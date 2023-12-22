Jennifer Wallace Canine Named News Director at WDIV Detroit

WDIV Detroit said Jennifer Wallace Canine has been promoted to news director, effective immediately.

Canine had been assistant news director. She succeeds Kim Voet, who is now GM of WFOR-WBFS in Miami.

“Jennifer’s impact on this newsroom has been profound. She’s an enormous reason why we are who we are today. What makes her special is her intense desire to foster the culture of a newsroom that doesn’t try to be like anyone or anything else,” said VP and general manager Bob Ellis.

“With the changes we’ve made to our product just getting started, Jenn is also the right person to lead us in our evolving storytelling approach and help every news employee find ways to serve our viewers on all platforms every day,“ Ellis said. “I have the utmost faith that she will lead, communicate with transparency, and move us forward.”

WDIV is owned by Graham Media Group.

“I’m incredibly proud and thankful to lead a newsroom of amazing people that doesn’t look to anyone else for what it wants to be,“ she said. “We know what we want to deliver to our community which is impactful and important news — and we want to be the best at it on every single platform.”