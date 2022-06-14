Jennifer Lopez Documentary ‘Halftime’ on Netflix

Halftime, a documentary about Jennifer Lopez and her 2020 Super Bowl performance, premieres on Netflix June 14. The film also depicts Lopez playing at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Lopez and Shakira did the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in 2020. During Lopez’s performance, children in cages were part of the show, a statement on then-President Donald Trump’s immigration policy. The NFL had pushed back on the cage motif, but Lopez prevailed.

A New York Times review of the film reads, “In Halftime, she is seen in top J. Lo form, an empowering Hollywood icon with an inspirational story to share. Is that reason enough to watch this scattershot portrait? It depends on if she had your love to begin with.”

Amanda Micheli directs the documentary, which runs an hour and 36 minutes.

A singer, actress and producer, Lopez’s movies include Monster-in Law, The Wedding Planner and Marry Me. Her TV work includes World of Dance and Shades of Blue. ■