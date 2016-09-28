Jennifer Lopez Signs On to Judge on ‘World of Dance’

Jennifer Lopez will be a judge on NBC’s dance competition series World of Dance, which she is also producing. The 10-episode series from Universal Television Alternative Studios and Nuyorican Productions will see a winner dance away with $1 million.

In partnership with entertainment brand World of Dance, the series brings the world's elite dancers together to compete in styles of dance ranging from hip-hop to tap to ballet to break dancing.

"I identify with the struggles, passion, discipline, competition and exhilaration of dance," said Lopez. "I am excited that with this show we can skyrocket a dancer's career and help guide them to success."

Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas & Benny Medina will executive produce for Nuyorican Productions. Also executive producing are Kris Curry, Matilda Zoltowski, David Gonzalez, Matthew Everitt and Al Hassas.

Lopez’s talent-judging skills were on display across several seasons of American Idol.

"This show centers on the need to celebrate and reward the art and athleticism of the dance community and there is no one more passionate about that then Jennifer," said Meredith Ahr, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio. "Her role at the judges' table takes our joint ambitions to the next level, and we can't wait to get started."