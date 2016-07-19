NBC, Jennifer Lopez Partner on ‘World of Dance’ Competition Series

NBC, Universal Television Alternative Studios and Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions are partnering on a 10-episode order for competition series World of Dance, which will award $1 million to the top hoofer. The series brings the world’s elite dancers together to compete in battles of artistry, precision and athleticism across a wide range of styles, including hip-hop, tap, ballet, breakdancing and ballroom.

“Dance rivals any sport for its ability to produce world-class athletes and powerful performances that entertain, inspire and unite people from all walks of life,” said Meredith Ahr, president of Universal Television Alternative Studios. “The unmatched credibility that the World of Dance organization has achieved so quickly speaks to the high standard they have set for their community, which is based on authentic expression, diversity and innovation. Those core values, paired with one of dance's greatest success stories and role models, Jennifer Lopez, are sure to give viewers a front row seat as dance is taken to the next level.”

The World of Dance organization began in 2008 as a single event and is now a global brand, including an eponymous YouTube channel.

"This will be a fierce talent-heavy dance competition that embraces the raw emotion and excitement that dance represents," said Lopez. "I am excited to work with World of Dance, an organization that has had an immeasurable impact on the dance community, to give all dancers an enormous platform where their dreams can be realized."

Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Kris Curry, Matilda Zoltowski, David Gonzalez, Matthew Everitt and Al Hassas will executive produce.