Jennifer Garrett Named CMO for Altice’s Optimum Brand

Altice USA said Jennifer Garrett was named chief marketing officer for its Optimum brand, a new post at the company.

Garrett had been head of marketing for the business-to-business division of Charter Communications.

In her new post, Garrett will be responsible for the Optimum brand and value proposition, while acquiring customers and amplifying awareness of Optimum products across all business channels. She will report to Leroy Williams, executive VP, chief growth officer.

“We are thrilled to have Jennifer, with her over 20 years of experience leading brand, marketing, media, and customer base management in the telecommunications industry, officially join the Optimum team,” Williams said. “She is an exceptional leader and innovator with a proven track record of building top-performing teams and bringing businesses to new levels. We are on a journey to make Optimum the connectivity provider of choice and I am confident that under her leadership, our teams will be best positioned to help propel the business forward and advance the Optimum brand in every community we serve.”

Before Charter, Garrett spent more than a decade at Cox Communications in a variety of sales and marketing roles.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Optimum’s best-in-class team to help elevate the brand, enable deeper loyalty, and drive growth among both new and existing customers,” Garrett said. “With Optimum’s powerful suite of connectivity products and services, I am excited to bring my insight-led and consumer-focused approach to the company and drive greater awareness around the brand and deliver continued growth.”