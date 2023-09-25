Spectrum Business Launches 'Made To Work’ TV Campaign

Charter Communications launched a new campaign for its Spectrum Business unit aimed at convincing small businesses to switch to the cable operator’s internet, phone, mobile and TV bundle.

The campaign uses the slogan “Made To Work” to show how small businesses benefit from more reliable connectivity.

“Small business owners overcome many obstacles every day, and reliable connectivity has become a critical tool to help power their resilience,” Sharon Peters, executive VP and chief marketing officer for Charter, said. “Spectrum Business is committed to seamlessly connecting all aspects of our customers’ business with fast, easy-to-use, ultra-reliable internet, phone, mobile and video solutions. Whether it’s a home-based business, retail store, restaurant, bar or service firm, our services are ‘Made to Work’ so owners can stay connected and focus on running their businesses.”

In addition to broadcast-TV commercials running in all of the 41 markets served by Charter, the campaign uses radio, direct mail, digital and social media.

Spectrum Business offers small and midsized business a bundle of products including Spectrum Business Internet, Spectrum Business Connect with RingCentral, Spectrum Business Voice and Spectrum Mobile for Business.