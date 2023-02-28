Charter Launches Ad Campaign For Spectrum Business Network

Charter Communications said it launched a new national ad campaign highlighting the internet, mobile, video and voice services its network provides to business customers.

The theme of the campaign is Designed for Business: Built for You. Commercials show businesses ranging from Fortune 500 companies to local retailers taking advantage of the Charter’s Spectrum Enterprise offerings.

“We understand the many pain points businesses have in developing a digital infrastructure that supports their needs today, but also readies them for future growth,” said Bill Archer, Executive Vice President and President, Spectrum Enterprise. “Our advanced Spectrum network is designed to help decision makers at businesses of all sizes implement effective solutions that will enable them to thrive in today’s fast-paced and competitive environment.”

Charter began airing its new commercials Monday throughout its service area, including major metro areas such as New York City, Charlotte, Tampa, Dallas and Los Angeles.

Charter also continues to build up its national fiber network for large businesses, with Spectrum Enterprise’s recent launch of Ultran HIgh Speed Data services, enabling it to offer 100 Gbps speeds.

“Whether you need small business WiFi for a retail store on Main Street, or a dedicated, secure fiber network with high-performance data needs at corporate locations in multiple states, our extensive network capabilities can be an asset to any business. That’s at the heart of what ‘Designed for Business; Built for You’ is all about,” said Sharon Peters, executive VP and CMO for Charter, ■