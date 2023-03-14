Charter Offering Free Mobile Line to Small Business Customers

Charter Communications dramatically increased residential signups for Spectrum Mobile last October when it introduced its "Spectrum One" bundling promotion, which gave one mobile line free for a year to residential customers who signed up for a baseline of high-speed-internet services.

Charter added a record 615,000 mobile lines in Q4, with most of them being for residential customers.

Now, Charter wants to extend the momentum to the SMB market, announcing a similar promotion for small-business customers.

Under the promotion, new customers who sign up for Spectrum Business Internet and Business Voice or Business Connect can get one free Spectrum Mobile line for one year (priced at $29.99 a month).

Current Charter customers can qualify for one free line of unlimited mobile when they add business internet or voice, or they can get a second line for free when they add Spectrum Mobile service to their existing Internet service.

Spectrum One is available to customers who bundle Spectrum Mobile with home internet at 300 Mbps and above, along with Charter's premium Wi-Fi package, which includes its fancy new Wi-Fi 6 router.