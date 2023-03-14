Charter Offering Free Mobile Line to Small Business Customers
Cable operator tries to further goose subscriber growth following the success of its similarly configured Spectrum One bundle in the residential market
Charter Communications dramatically increased residential signups for Spectrum Mobile last October when it introduced its "Spectrum One" bundling promotion, which gave one mobile line free for a year to residential customers who signed up for a baseline of high-speed-internet services.
Charter added a record 615,000 mobile lines in Q4, with most of them being for residential customers.
Now, Charter wants to extend the momentum to the SMB market, announcing a similar promotion for small-business customers.
Under the promotion, new customers who sign up for Spectrum Business Internet and Business Voice or Business Connect can get one free Spectrum Mobile line for one year (priced at $29.99 a month).
Current Charter customers can qualify for one free line of unlimited mobile when they add business internet or voice, or they can get a second line for free when they add Spectrum Mobile service to their existing Internet service.
Spectrum One is available to customers who bundle Spectrum Mobile with home internet at 300 Mbps and above, along with Charter's premium Wi-Fi package, which includes its fancy new Wi-Fi 6 router.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.