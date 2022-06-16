Jeff Bridges Drama ‘The Old Man’ Premieres on FX

The Old Man, about a guy who departs the CIA, lives off the grid, and is visited by an assassin, begins on FX June 16. Jeff Bridges plays the man.

The Old Man is based on a novel of the same name by Thomas Perry. Bridges portrays Dan Chase. John Lithgow and Alia Shawkat are also in the cast.

“With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (Lithgow) is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Working alongside Harper is his protégé Angela Adams (Shawkat) and CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters (E.J. Bonilla). When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe), a highly trained special ops contractor, is sent to pursue him as well,” according to FX.

While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe, played by Amy Brenneman.

Episodes stream on Hulu the day after their linear premiere.

An LA Times review called the show “deliciously twisty.”

“The elements here are in and of themselves not exactly unfamiliar, and The Old Man succeeds by concentrating on character and character relationships—this is a thriller with a richer than usual emotional foundation—and making sure that everything is done to perfection; the series is as finely turned as a Japanese vase,” it reads.

Jonathan E. Steinberg & Robert Levine created the show, and executive produce with Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts, who also directed the first two episodes. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company. ■