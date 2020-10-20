Actor Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Veteran actor Jeff Bridges announced Monday that he's been diagnosed with lymphoma.

The Big Lebowski and The Contender star said in a Tweet Monday afternoon that he's starting treatment on the disease and that the "prognosis is good."

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.October 20, 2020

The 70-year old Academy Award-winning actor is slated to star in FX's original series The Old Man, which is scheduled to debut in 2021. The series, for which Bridges also serves as executive producer, is currently in production, although it's unclear how Bridges' diagnosis will effect the show's production schedule.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on a retired CIA officer who absconded from the agency decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take him out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

In a statement, FX said: "Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”