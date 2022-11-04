Janet Wu, WCVB Boston Political and Investigative Reporter, Sets Retirement

Janet Wu, political and investigative reporter at WCVB Boston, and co-host of On the Record, will retire at the end of the year. Wu’s career in Boston spans 50 years, with close to 40 of them at WCVB. The station said she was the first Asian American and first woman to serve as a Massachusetts State House television reporter.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (no relation) will declare Sunday, November 6 “Janet Wu Day” during the mayor’s guest appearance on Sunday’s On the Record.

“Janet is an incredibly talented and highly-regarded journalist who has made countless contributions to WCVB and to the community over the course of her legendary career and as a longtime member of NewsCenter 5,” said Kyle I. Grimes, WCVB president and general manager. “With nearly forty years at Channel 5, Janet helped to lay the foundation for the journalistic excellence and commitment to community that the station is dedicated to providing, and she will truly be missed by her entire Channel 5 family.”

Wu joined WCVB in 1983 as the station’s State House reporter and investigative reporter. She later became WCVB’s political reporter. Beginning in 2009, Wu has co-hosted On the Record, a weekly political interview and roundtable discussion program airing Sundays at 11 a.m., with Ed Harding.

“For nearly five decades, I’ve had the privilege of reporting on the most significant news stories and political events in Massachusetts and hopefully I have gained the trust of viewers and respect of politicians while covering the political stories that personally impact their lives,” said Wu. “I’ve covered 12 gubernatorial administrations and countless other statewide and congressional races. It is simply time to move on.”

Wu was inducted into The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Boston/New England Chapter’s Silver Circle in December 2020. In 2010, she was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

“Throughout Janet's career, she has been front and center, covering the most important stories across Boston’s political landscape," said Margaret Cronan, WCVB news director. "Her knowledge and expertise have been valuable resources, and her tenacity in holding politicians accountable as well as her commitment to our communities have set a powerful example for investigative and political journalists everywhere. Janet will always be a part of WCVB’s legacy.”

Before coming to Channel 5, Wu was the State House reporter for WGBH Boston.

Hearst Television owns WCVB. ■