Harvey Leonard, WCVB Boston Chief Meteorologist, Sets Retirement

Harvey Leonard, WCVB Boston chief meteorologist, will retire as of May 25. He has spent 50 years in weather, and 20 at WCVB. Leonard transitions to a chief meteorologist emeritus role in the fall, “contributing to severe weather and climate coverage important to our community,” according to WCVB.

“There is nobody who is more revered and beloved by the community and colleagues than Harvey Leonard,” said Kyle I. Grimes, WCVB president and general manager. “Over the course of his extraordinary career, and his two decades as chief meteorologist at WCVB, Harvey has had an indelible influence on all of those he has mentored, on the community organizations with which he is involved, and all of us here at Channel 5. We sincerely thank him for all he has done and what he’ll continue to contribute in his emeritus role.”

Known as Channel 5, WCVB is a powerhouse in DMA No. 10. Leonard’s successor has not been named.

“After five wonderful decades doing a job that I love, and after having received so many distinguished honors from dear colleagues and professional organizations, I’ve decided it’s time to step back from my day-to-day role at WCVB and transition to contributing in a new way,” said Leonard. “My new role will allow me the best of both worlds: I will still contribute to StormTeam 5 coverage serving our community with important information as well as remain an active member of the Channel 5 family, and I will get to spend more time enjoying activities with my personal family. Additionally, this new position will allow me more opportunities to engage in the community which is something I very much enjoy.”

Leonard joined WCVB in 2002 as StormTeam 5's co-chief meteorologist with Dick Albert, who retired in 2009. Prior to joining WCVB, Leonard was chief meteorologist at Boston’s WHDH and at WPRI Providence. Leonard began his forecasting career at Universal Weather Services, Inc.

“Harvey’s contributions to Channel 5’s audience, to all of New England, and to the industry as a whole are legendary,” said Margaret Cronan, WCVB news director. “Whether delivering nightly forecasts or leading all-hands-on-deck severe storm coverage, Harvey is laser-focused on clearly communicating critical information to our viewers. He is treasured by them and by his newsroom family, and we’re glad that he’ll continue to contribute to StormTeam 5 in retirement.” ■