Jane Krakowski On Board for NBC's 'Annie Live!'
Former '30 Rock' star to portray Lily St. Regis
Jane Krakowski will play Lily St. Regis in NBC's production of Annie Live!, which happens Dec. 2. NBC describes the role as "the sassy, sticky-fingered partner of the swindling Rooster Hannigan," who is played by Tituss Burgess.
Krakowski and Burgess were in the cast of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
Krakowski played Jenna on 30 Rock. She's currently in Dickinson and Schmigadoon, and hosts Name That Tune on Fox. Krakowski's Broadway credits include She Loves Me, Nine, Grand Hotel and Starlight Express.
Taraji P. Henson plays Miss Hannigan on the NBC production and Harry Connick Jr. is Daddy Warbucks. Nicole Scherzinger plays Grace and Celina Smith handles Annie.
Annie Live! will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing the directing duties.
