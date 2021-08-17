Former NBC Head Bob Greenblatt Makes TV Deal With Lionsgate
Jon Wu joins Greenblatt’s new company The Green Room, from Hello Sunshine
Lionsgate said it signed a first-look television deal with Robert Greenblatt, the former top NBC Entertainment and WarnerMedia Entertainment executive.
Under the agreement, Greenblatt will produce television projects for Lionsgate through his new production company, The Green Room.
Greenblatt also announced that Jon Wu will join The Green Room in October as producer and head of filmed content. Wu had been VP of film & television for Reese Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine.
“I’m proud to welcome Bob to the Lionsgate family,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “During the more than 30 years I’ve known him, he has been associated with some of the most iconic television shows in history, and his creative talent relationships and instincts for great IP are second to none. He brings to our television business a major studio and world-class platform perspective that will help to continue driving our growth.”
In addition to NBC and WarnerMedia, where he helped launch HBO Max, Greenblatt has been a top executive at Showtime and Fox.
“I’m honored to join Jon, Kevin, Sandra and the whole Lionsgate family in creating premium content for their expanding television slate,” said Greenblatt. “After working with them on hits like Weeds and Nurse Jackie, this felt like the most fitting and entrepreneurial creative home for my next chapter. I’m awed by their tenacity and track record as visionaries who are passionate about our business. I’m also thrilled to welcome Jon Wu to the new company and I look forward to our collaboration with all of the Lionsgate teams.”
