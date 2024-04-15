Jacqueline Matter Named Co-Host on WTTG’s ‘Good Day DC’
Anchor has been with Fox 5 since 2021
Jacqueline Matter has been named co-host of Good Day DC at WTTG Washington. Effective immediately, she co-anchors the 4 a.m. newscast with Stephen Graddick, reports from 6 to 9 a.m., then co-hosts Good Day DC from 9 to 11 a.m. She’ll be with Graddick, Steve Chenevey, Marissa Mitchell, Mikea Turner and Annie Mae from 9 to 11.
Turner joined the station earlier this year.
Part of Fox Television Stations, WTTG is known as Fox 5.
Matter has been with Fox 5 since July 2021, working as weekend evening anchor for the 6, 7, 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts, as well as a reporter for the weekday evening shows.
Before coming to Washington, Matter spent five years as an anchor at WWSB Sarasota. Previously, she was a morning news anchor at WNCT Greenville.
Matter got a bachelor’s in journalism from the University of North Carolina.
