Shomari Stone Joins WTTG Washington as Reporter and Anchor
He spent a decade at WRC Washington in reporter role
Shomari Stone joins WTTG Washington as a reporter and anchor May 1. He was a correspondent on CNBC’s The News with Shepard Smith. Before that, he spent over ten years as a general assignment reporter at WRC Washington.
“I’ve always respected Shomari’s skills as a reporter for our competition, but now he’s finally where I always envisioned him, on our team!” said WTTG VP and News Director Paul McGonagle. “He has already earned the viewers’ trust through his years dedicated to helping the DMV community, holding local leaders accountable, and breaking impactful stories.”
WTTG, part of Fox Television Stations, is known as Fox 5.
Stone was also a reporter at KOMO Seattle, WFOR Miami and WINK Fort Myers.
“The DMV is my home,” said Stone of the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. “Growing up, I spent summers here with my father and even graduated from St. John’s College High School. It is an honor to join this great team where I can bring viewers closer to the news stories by making my reports memorable, interesting, and informative.”
