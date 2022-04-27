WTTG Washington Premieres ‘In the Courts’ May 1

Katie Barlow (Image credit: WTTG)

WTTG Washington debuts In the Courts, anchored by the station’s chief legal correspondent, Katie Barlow, May 1. The program will air Sundays at 11:30 p.m.

Known as Fox 5 DC, WTTG is part of Fox Television Stations.

In the Courts is “about the law and how it works – or doesn’t,” said WTTG. The program sees Barlow interpret and explain what’s happening in the courts across America. In the Courts encourages questions from viewers.

“Katie has the unique ability to break down the most complicated legal issues so those with no previous background in law can understand how legal decisions impact them,” said Paul McGonagle, WTTG VP/news director. “Her intelligence, sense of humor, and sometimes irreverent attitude will resonate with our Fox 5 viewers.”

A journalist and lawyer, Barlow was named chief legal correspondent at Fox 5 in March after coming on board at the station last year. She covered Capitol Hill for WTOP and the Supreme Court for SCOTUSblog and NPR. She’s written for Politico and hosted the podcast “Words Matter.”

“The law underpins so much of our news coverage locally and nationally—from Kim and Kanye’s divorce, to wearing masks on an airplane, to the burgeoning marijuana business in our region and beyond,” said Barlow. “I look forward to having a conversation with our viewers each week—answering their questions, talking with experts, and supplementing Fox 5’s already-excellent new coverage with a deeper look at major topics.” ■