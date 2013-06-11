Paolini Named Fox's Washington GM

Patrick Paolini has been named VP and general manager of Fox-owned WTTG-WDCA Washington. He succeeds Duffy Dyer, who is retiring.

Paolini was senior VP of Fox Stations Sales (FSS). Prior to that, he was VP and general manager for WTXF Philadelphia, and was previously vice president and director of sales at WNYW-WWOR New York.

"Patrick has done a stellar job in leading our FSS sales team," said Jack Abernethy, president of Fox Television Stations. "His past success as a general manager makes him the ideal choice as we look to grow WTTG's position in the D.C. market."

Earlier in his career, Paolini spent six years as vice president and general sales manager for WTTG-WDCA.

"Getting the opportunity to return to D.C. and lead our Fox duopoly is a dream come true," he said. "I look forward to returning home and bringing both stations continued success and growth."