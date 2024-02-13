Mikea Turner to Anchor at WTTG Washington

By Michael Malone
( Broadcasting & Cable )
published

Comes from WWBT Richmond, and previously worked at WUSA in DC

Mikea Turner joins WTTG Washington
(Image credit: Fox)

Mikea Turner will join WTTG Washington in February, and will anchor the weekday 5-6 a.m. news alongside Stephen Graddick. She will report for the 6-9 a.m. news, and will be part of Good Day DC from 9 to 11 a.m.. 

Turner will also co-host LION Lunch Hour with Erin Como at 11 a.m. 

She comes from WWBT Richmond, where she anchored the evening news. 

Known as Fox 5 DC, WTTG is owned by Fox. 

"I have been following Mikea's career for years,” said Paul McGonagle, WTTG VP and news director. “Bringing this dynamic journalist back to the DMV is a homecoming for Mikea and a home run for Fox 5."

Prior to her time in Richmond, Turner spent five years as weekend morning anchor at WUSA Washington. Previously, Turner was a multimedia journalist, reporter, fill-in news anchor, fill-in producer, and fill-in weather forecaster at WBOC Salisbury (MD). 

"The DMV is my home and I can't wait to pour back into the community that's helped shape me into who I am today by joining the incredible morning team at Fox 5," Turner said. 

Michael Malone
Michael Malone

Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.