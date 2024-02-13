Mikea Turner to Anchor at WTTG Washington
Comes from WWBT Richmond, and previously worked at WUSA in DC
Mikea Turner will join WTTG Washington in February, and will anchor the weekday 5-6 a.m. news alongside Stephen Graddick. She will report for the 6-9 a.m. news, and will be part of Good Day DC from 9 to 11 a.m..
Turner will also co-host LION Lunch Hour with Erin Como at 11 a.m.
She comes from WWBT Richmond, where she anchored the evening news.
Known as Fox 5 DC, WTTG is owned by Fox.
"I have been following Mikea's career for years,” said Paul McGonagle, WTTG VP and news director. “Bringing this dynamic journalist back to the DMV is a homecoming for Mikea and a home run for Fox 5."
Prior to her time in Richmond, Turner spent five years as weekend morning anchor at WUSA Washington. Previously, Turner was a multimedia journalist, reporter, fill-in news anchor, fill-in producer, and fill-in weather forecaster at WBOC Salisbury (MD).
"The DMV is my home and I can't wait to pour back into the community that's helped shape me into who I am today by joining the incredible morning team at Fox 5," Turner said.
