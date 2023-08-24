WWBT Richmond Premieres Two Newscasts September 11
Gray TV station debuts 3 and 7 p.m. local news
WWBT Richmond launches 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. weekday newscasts September 11. The 3 p.m. newscast will be called First Look at 3 and will be anchored by Rachel DePompa and
Nick Russo. The 7 p.m. program will be called 12 On Your Side Tonight. Jasmine Turner, Curt Autry and Ros Runner will anchor. Franklin White, who currently works at WSVN Miami, will join the 7 p.m. team in November.
Gray Television owns the station, which goes by 12 On Your Side.
“The most important thing a television station can do is serve its community. The best way WWBT/12 On Your Side can do that is with more local news about things that matter to our diverse local communities,” said Regional Vice President/General Manager Kym Grinnage.
First Look at 3 will be followed by the new show Investigate TV Plus. It will feature a mix of investigative and lifestyle content and consumer news.
As of September 11, WWBT will be producing more than 67 hours of local content each week.
“Providing quality local content is a priority for WWBT and Gray Television,” said Frank
Jones, WWBT news director. “We need to serve our audience at times that are convenient for them and on all platforms.”
WWBT also produces news for its CW affiliate, WUPV, and for WRLH Richmond, the Fox affiliate.
