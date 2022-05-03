‘Jackass’ Series Coming Back to Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus will offer a new Jackass series, shared Bob Bakish, Paramount president and CEO, during an earnings call May 3. Bakish promised “even more ridiculous antics” on the new show.

The original Jackass series, with the cast members taking part in outlandish stunts, was on MTV starting in 2000 and lasting three seasons. Spike Jonze, Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville created the show. Knoxville hosted, and cast members included Bam Margera, Dave England, Wee Man and Steve-O. Stunts involved mousetraps, bulls, bungee cords, skateboards and other objects with the potential to deliver bodily harm.

It was not revealed who from the original cast will take part.

Jackass spawned spinoff series, including Viva La Bam and Wildboyz, and an array of movies.

The three seasons of Jackass, with eight episodes apiece, are on Paramount Plus.

Film Jackass Forever premiered in February. It earned over $80 million at the box office.

Paramount Plus added 6.8 million subscribers in the quarter. The platform launched in spring 2021.

Other vintage series coming back on Paramount Plus include Yo! MTV Raps and The Real World. ■