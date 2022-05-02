'Yo! MTV Raps' Returns on Paramount Plus May 24

Yo! MTV Raps is coming back, debuting on Paramount Plus May 24. The hip-hop series was on MTV from 1988 to 1995.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, the show is a “comprehensive deep dive into the current state of hip-hop,” promises Paramount Plus. Hosted segments come from battle rapper Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts. Yo! MTV Raps also features live performances.

Freddie Gibbs is the guest May 24, Latto takes her turn May 31, Saba is on June 7, JID is the guest June 14, Shenseea is on June 21, Tee Grizzley stars June 28, IDK is on July 5 and Trina stars July 12.

Paramount Plus begins airing the top 50 past episodes of the series May 5.

Executive producers include Kurt Williamson, Warren Oliver and Michelle Kenner of HollandWest Productions. Kim Velona is head of production. Bruce Gillmer and Jennifer Demme exec produce for MTV. ■