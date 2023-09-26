iSpot’s TV Ad Reporting System Earns Accreditation from Media Research Council

The Media Rating Council has granted accreditation to iSpot.tv’s system for national television ad-occurrence reporting.

In order to measure advertising impressions and impact, iSpot built a system to identify and categorize the commercials that appear on the 178 linear and broadcast networks it tracks.

That system, introduced in 2012, is the backbone for iSpot, one of the companies challenging Nielsen’s dominance in TV measurement by using big data from smart TVs and set-top boxes to generate more accurate and granular data.

The MRC accreditation adds gravitas to iSpot’s operation. iSpot is pursuing MRC accreditation for other parts of its TV audience measurement business.

Nielsen’s panel-based ratings system regained its MRC accreditation after losing it when it undercounted viewers during the pandemic. Nielsen’s new big-data-based measurement system has not yet been accredited by the MRC.

“Congratulations to iSpot for successfully completing its initial foray into the MRC’s accreditation process, which will help to drive additional value to its customers,” MRC executive director and CEO George W. Ivie said. “iSpot’s newly accredited ad occurrence reporting helps to serve a crucial market need, and users can now have assurance that it meets the high bar necessary to achieve MRC accreditation.”

Last week, iSpot was granted conditional certification as ad currency by the Joint Industry Committee formed by major media companies to improve and standardize measurement as the industry transitions from traditional TV to streaming.

“We sought accreditation of our national ad occurrence data based on our TV ad cataloging system because we know it to be the most robust, fastest and best solution of its kind for the marketplace, but also because it’s the unshakable foundation for so many products the industry is using to make transaction decisions,” iSpot founder and CEO Sean Muller said.

The accreditation provides more assurances for advertising buyers and sellers in reconciling brand guidelines attached to ad investment — including verification of pod placement, competitive juxtaposition and daypart, program and frequency commitments.

“iSpot is proud to achieve this milestone, as it signifies not just an historic accomplishment for our company, but one that the entire industry can benefit from,“ Muller said. ”Having trusted, transparent and independently verified measurement starts with being able to deliver data — reliably, quickly and at scale — to drive value to the entire media ecosystem as it shifts from program-based measurement to an ad-centric model.”