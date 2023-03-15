Ireland Against England in Rugby on NBC March 18

The final round of the Six Nations Rugby Championship is on NBC, Peacock and CNBC March 18. Unbeaten Ireland faces England at 1 p.m. ET in Dublin live on NBC and Peacock. Six Nations action has run on Peacock and CNBC all season, but it's NBC's first match from the Six Nations Championship this season.

Ireland, England, France, Italy, Scotland and Wales compete in the Six Nations tournament.

Action on Saturday, March 18 starts at 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC as Scotland hosts Italy in Edinburgh. France hosts Wales outside of Paris at 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC.

Ireland is 4-0. France is 3-1 and Scotland and England are 2-2. Wales is 1-3 and Italy is winless.

Ahmed Fareed is the studio host and the studio analysts are Dan Lyle, former U.S. team captain, and Alex Corbisiero, who played for England. Lyle represented the U.S. 45 times from 1994 to 2003, and was captain for 24 test matches.

Ireland is going for its 15th title in the championship, and the fifth since the Five Nations tournament became the Six Nations, when Italy joined in 2000. With a win Saturday, Ireland would earn its first Grand Slam title, winning all five matches, since 2018. ■