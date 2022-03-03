‘Inventing Anna’ Podcast Premieres

Podcast “Inventing Anna” has released its first episode. Journalist Stacey Wilson Hunt hosts the podcast, which digs into how the series of the same name was made.

The Netflix series, which premiered February 11, tells the story of Anna Delvey, who finagled her way into the social elite scene in New York through lies and deception. Julia Garner portrays Delvey.

Shonda Rhimes, who created the Netflix show, is in the first episode, as is Jessica Pressler, who wrote the New York Magazine story "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People.” Rhimes “offers a peek into the writers’ room, the writers’ reaction to Anna Delvey’s verdict and why scenes with Vivian’s band of misfits in ‘Scriberia’ were some of her favorites, goes the episode description, along with Rhimes and Pressler discussing “the series' unique only-in-New-York ‘world-building,’ adapting a long-form magazine story for TV and the complex process of a telling a salacious true story, of which some parts are ‘totally made up.’"

The first episode is 40 minutes.

Upcoming guests include cast members Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox and Katie Lowes, along with Delvey’s former life coach Kacy Duke.

Delvey was sent to prison in 2019. ■