Unstoppable? Shonda Rhimes Conjures Up Yet Another Hit with 'Inventing Anna' - Netflix Global Top 10
By Daniel Frankel published
Netflix limited series about fake heiress Anna Delvey comes close to 200 million hours of streaming
Netflix blew quite a few minds five years ago when it signed Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes to a multiyear production deal valued at $100 million.
Seems like a no-brainer decision now.
Rhimes has created yet another hit for Netflix, with limited series Inventing Anna generating nearly 196 million hours of viewing on the company's global streaming platform in its first full week, Feb. 14-20.
The nine-part series, which stars Julia Garner as real-life socialite Anna Delvey, jailed for larceny after pretending to be a German heiress, was also the most watched English-language series on Netflix for the week of Feb. 7-13, even though it didn't premiere until Feb. 11.
Inventing Anna has around 273 million hours of viewing through its first nine days on Netflix. The line to beat is just over 625.5 million hours, Netflix all-time viewing high for an English-language TV show in its first 28 days on the platform, set by Rhimes' Bridgerton at the beginning of 2021.
Here are the top English-language and non-English-language films and TV series on Netflix this past week:
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.