Innovid Provides Outcome Data Across Platform Ad Buys

Innovid said it can provide publisher-level outcome analysis for companies bought through demand- and supply-side platforms.

The new data — available within the InnovidXP product — lets advertisers understand how campaigns perform across investment strategies, enabling them to find the best path to optimize campaigns.

“As TV becomes 100% digital, a new world of transparent measurement is opening up across the advertising ecosystem, allowing buyers and sellers to identify optimizations and improve efficiency to decrease waste and strengthen performance,” Innovid head of product strategy Blair Robertson said. “With InnovidXP, advertisers can optimize every part of their investment.

“With so many ways to buy inventory, advertisers are challenged to understand where their ads landed, the outcomes they drove, and the performance of DSP and SSP partners,” he added.

“While most DSPs and SSPs provide measurement insights, there has never been a way to consistently compare them within a campaign,” Robertson said. “Now, with InnovidXP, brands and agencies get a chance to ‘see past their buys’ and start optimizing toward KPIs based on real-time, unbiased analysis.”

Innovid performs this analysis using data from its ad server, which processes more than 1 billion impressions and collects more than 6 billion data points a day.