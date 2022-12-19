Innovid Names David Helmreich Global Chief Commercial Officer

Innovid said it named David Helmreich as global chief commercial officer.

Helmreich had been chief revenue officer for Stackline. He will report to Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid.

In his new role at Innovid, Helmreich will be responsible for sales, marketing and client support worldwide.

The move comes as Jo Kinsella, president of InnovidXP, the company’s measurement unit, announced she was leaving the company.

“As part of our ongoing mission to transform the future of TV advertising, Innovid continues to grow and expand globally across products and customer groups,” said Netter. “This is a strategic hire as we enter this next phase. David will oversee and integrate the commercial facets of our business, unlocking the full potential of our offerings. He has a strong track record of identifying growth opportunities, scaling businesses, leading innovation, and driving transformation. I look forward to his leadership contributions at Innovid.”

Before Stackline, Helmreich was chief revenue officer and group VP at Oracle Marketing Cloud. The decorated U.S. Navy veteran also held posts at Jornaya, LiveIntent, Audience Partners and TargusInfo.

“As the TV advertising industry grows more complex across a fragmented media landscape, Innovid is uniquely suited for this moment,” said Helmreich. “Our independent advertising technology platform ties together the delivery, personalization, and measurement of ads, enabling us to provide marketers with a truly unified view of their converged campaigns across linear, CTV, and digital. I am excited to help drive visibility, value, and growth for the company as the TV landscape evolves, and look forward to working with the team to continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients.” ■