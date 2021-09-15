Innovid Launches Innovid Key Approach to CTV Identity

Innovid, a CTV advertising and analytics platform, launched Innovid Key, to help identify and target viewers in a secure and privacy compliant manner.

Innovid Key works with the company’s Household graph, which incorporates 95 million of the 108 million CTV homes to match viewers with signals from 25 different types of devices, helping marketers use their own first-party data or other data sources to reach the right people with the right message.

Using Innovid Key, brands and agencies are able to tell personalized stories on any device, understand reach and frequency, optimize campaigns to avoid creative saturation, and securely access and activate data across screens, the company said.

“Many solutions being proposed are workarounds versus long-term solutions that address both customer and advertiser concerns,” said Tal Chalozin, co-founder and CTO, Innovid. “By unlocking numerous identity solutions, in concert with Innovid’s proprietary Household Graph, Innovid Key is providing an identity-for-all approach that doesn’t alienate consumers and is built for the ever-evolving media ecosystem.”