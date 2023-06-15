Innovid In Deal With Upwave To Optimize CTV Advertising

Innovid said it made a deal to work with Upwave under which the companies will work together optimize advertising on digital channels including connected TV based on Upwave’s brand outcome signals, which steer spending to top performing ads

Ad creative can be adjusted in real time based on awareness, recall, consideration and purchase intent. For CTV, the collaboration enables advertisers to personalize their messages and focus on executions with the most impact against the advertiser's goals.

Also: (NewFronts) Disney Works With Innovid to Measure Addressable-Ad Results

“TV has long been thought of as a pure awareness or recall play but CTV refuses to be beholden to just one part of the advertising funnel, and is blending the lines by providing value both to brand awareness and DR-focused advertisers,” said Dave Helmreich, chief commercial officer at Innovid. “The intent of this partnership is to help advertisers not only understand in real-time which ads are driving the most brand outcomes, but ensure those ads are the ones that are served more often. Innovid and Upwave look forward to bridging the understanding and the action based on that understanding together, in one platform, ensuring ad dollars go to top performing ads automatically.”

The new capability is available at launch to selected clients, the companies said.

“Through this collaboration, advertisers utilizing Innovid's platform can seamlessly integrate Upwave's brand measurement to inform their ad-serving decisions, making brand campaigns as optimizable as performance campaigns,” said Chris Kelly, CEO at Upwave. “Just as lower funnel campaigns can optimize creative to clicks or conversions, now upper funnel campaigns have an optimizable metric. With our robust data analysis, advertisers are able to optimize their creative serving strategy in real-time to maximize top-of-funnel results. The combination of our brand measurement and Innovid's platform, advertisers can create impactful campaigns that elevate overall brand outcomes.