Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, CBS News President, To Step Down

CBS News president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews announced July 10 she will step down in the next few weeks and move into an adviser role through the presidential election in November. Ciprian-Matthews, with three decades at CBS News, was promoted to her current position in August 2023, the same day Wendy McMahon was named president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures.

Ciprian-Matthews had been executive VP of newsgathering.

In a staff memo, she suggested she was stepping down before Paramount Global begins downsizing, according to The New York Times.

Paramount Global has announced it will merge with Skydance Media.

In a separate memo, McMahon said Ciprian-Matthews will be a senior editorial adviser, guiding election coverage.

Ciprian-Matthews will leave CBS News after the election.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Ciprian-Matthews was senior VP of news administration (2015-2018) and VP of news (2011-2015) at CBS News. Before that, she was foreign editor (2006-2011), senior broadcast producer for the CBS Evening News and senior producer for CBS News’ foreign coverage (2000-2004). In 1998, she became the deputy bureau chief for the CBS News London bureau (1998-2000) and was senior broadcast producer for CBS News’ morning broadcasts from 1994-1998.

Ciprian-Matthews joined CBS News in 1993 as a senior producer for live segments for the morning news.

CBS News has not announced who will succeed her as president.