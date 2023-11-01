‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,’ and Documentary About Indy, on Disney Plus in December

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the final installment of the daredevil film franchise, arrives on Disney Plus December 1. The movie opened in theaters June 30.

Also on December 1, Disney Plus premieres Timeless Heroes, a feature-length documentary about Indiana Jones, both the character and the franchise, that “showcases the creation of the legendary swashbuckler,” Disney Plus said.

Laurent Bouzereau directed the documentary, which explores the casting of Harrison Ford in the Indiana Jones films and the impact they have had on pop culture. “It is an in-depth look at an incredible moment in film history when Steven Spielberg and George Lucas assembled an amazing creative team to collaborate on another cinematic benchmark,” Disney Plus said.

Timeless Heroes features interviews with Ford, Spielberg, Lucas, producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall and director James Mangold, among others.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has grossed over $380 million at the global box office. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies and Shaunette Renée Wilson are also in the cast.

The first film in the franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark, came out in 1981. Following that were Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Those four movies turned up on Disney Plus earlier this year.

Bouzereau’s documentaries include Mama’s Boy, Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind and Five Came Back.