‘Indiana Jones’ Movies Shift to Disney Plus May 31

The Indiana Jones movie catalogue is coming to Disney Plus May 31. The first film, from 1981, was Raiders of the Lost Ark. Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom came in 1984 and The Last Crusade in 1989. The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released in 2008. All four turn up on Disney Plus at the end of May.

The first four Indiana Jones movies are currently on Paramount Plus.

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, shared about the movies coming to Disney Plus at the Disney upfront presentation in New York. TV series The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones is also coming to Disney Plus May 31.

George Lucas created the film franchise, and Steven Spielberg directed the first four movies. Harrison Ford plays Jones, an archaeologist and a professor with a swashbuckling streak.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters June 30. Disney calls it the final film in the franchise. James Mangold directs. Ford again plays Jones. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also in the cast with Antonio Banderas and John Rhys-Davies.

Spielberg and Lucas are executive producers.

A review in The Guardian said, “The finale is wildly silly and entertaining, and that Dial of Destiny is put to an audacious use which makes light of the whole question of defying ageing and the gravitational pull of time. Indiana Jones still has a certain old-school class.”