‘Killing Eve’ Starts Final Season on BBC America February 27

The fourth and final season of drama Killing Eve begins on BBC America on Sunday, February 27. New episodes stream a week early on AMC Plus and air a day after their BBC America premiere on AMC. Two episodes air on premiere day.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer star.

Following their exchange on the bridge, Oh’s Eve is on a revenge mission, while Comer’s Villanelle has found a new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a “monster.” Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny's hit. “This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale,” said BBC America.

BBC America, AMC and AMC Plus are all part of AMC Networks.

The show taps a new lead writer every season, with Laura Neal on board for season four. She’s also an executive producer. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote previously were lead writers.

Besides Neal, exec producers are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas and Sandra Oh.

Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America. ■