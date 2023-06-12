Independent Streamers Band Together For Fair Treatment From Platforms, Advertisers

A group of streamers not affiliated with the biggest media companies have formed the Independent Streaming Alliance, which will engage with platforms and consumers.

Founding members of the ISA include Allen Media Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Cineverse, Future Today , kweliTV, Revry, E.W. Scripps, Tastemade, TMB and Vevo.

“The formation of the ISA is long overdue,” said Philippe Guelton, Chief Revenue Officer at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “We are joining forces to promote the value of independent streamers, and to work hand-in-hand with platforms, advertisers, and regulatory bodies to ensure that we have a healthy ecosystem that benefits everyone, not just the few.”

The alliance will also highlight minority owned businesses and advocate for diverse programming and a more equitable playing field across the industry.

The ISA has formed working groups focused on key business areas of measurement, distribution and advertising demand.

The ISA has selected iSpot.TV and its audience and ad measurement provider to quantify the unique reach of the alliance’s members. The group will also push to use iSpot as a possible currency for advertising sales.

The distribution group will work with platforms on growing the availability of audiences of independent streamers and the demand group will work with SSPs, DSPs, brand and agencies to ensure members ad inventory can be accessed by buyers directly or via programmatic technology.

“The ISA is an opportunity to level up our ecosystem by defining standards and best practices that will benefit consumers, advertisers, and programmers alike,” said Evan Bregman, General Manager, Streaming at Tastemade. “Tastemade is proud to be on the leading edge of building a sustainable streaming industry.”