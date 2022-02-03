Improv Comedy ‘Murderville’ Premieres on Netflix

Murderville premieres on Netflix February 3. Will Arnett plays Senior Detective Terry Seattle, and each episode features a guest star who has not seen the script, and must improvise. There are six episodes.

The cast includes Haneefah Wood, Lilan Bowden and Phillip Smithey.

The celeb guests include Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch and Sharon Stone.

Murderville is based on the BBC3 series Murder in Successville.

Will Arnett, Marc Forman, Jonathan Stern, Peter Principato and Brian Steinberg are the executive producers, and Krister Johnson is showrunner and executive producer.

The show is produced by Electric Ave, Abominable Pictures, Artists First and Sony Pictures Television. ■