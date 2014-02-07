Hulu Plus Acquires Streaming Rights for ABC’s ‘Nashville’

Hulu Plus has acquired exclusive SVOD rights to full seasons of ABC’s Nashville. Seasons will be made available to viewers at the start of each subsequent season on ABC, effective immediately.

The agreement comes two days after Hulu Plus secured non-exclusive SVOD rights for the CBS drama Blue Bloods.

The most recent episode of Nashville, currently in its second season, tied a series low Wednesday night with a 1.3 Nielsen rating among adults 18-49. The show is executive produced by Dee Johnson, R.J. Cutler, Callie Khouri and Steve Buchanan, and is produced by Lionsgate, ABC Studios and Opry Entertainment.