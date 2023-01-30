Hulu Makes Deal To Keep Streaming Fox Programming

Fox Entertainment and Hulu said they have reached a deal that will enable Hulu to continue streaming Fox programming.

When The Walt Disney Co. bought most of the assets of 21st Century Fox, it acquired a controlling interest in Hulu. The Fox broadcast network became part of the new Fox Corp. and the companies have been negotiating a new streaming deal.

In addition to programming, Fox and Hulu have agreed to a strategic marketing alliance, the companies said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Comcast NBCUniversal, which still owns a 35% stake in Hulu, has starting moving NBCU broadcast and cable programming from Hulu to NBCU’s Peacock direct-to-consumer streaming platform.

Under terms of the new agreement between Hulu and Fox, all Fox primetime programming will continue to stream on Hulu the next day following its linear broadcast.

“Our long-standing, valued partnership with Hulu consistently generates impressive results and creates an important pathway for our scripted, unscripted and animated series to maximize viewer reach,” Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade said. “Under this new deal, Fox solidifies its longer-term streaming strategy, while harnessing the power and strength of both Hulu and Fox to better serve our audiences and bring visibility to premium content across our streaming and linear platforms.”

Last year, the two companies announced a deal that lets Hulu stream out-of-season episodes of selected Fox unscripted and animated programs.

“Continuing to be the next-day streaming home for current Fox hits, along with out-of-season episodes of well-loved Fox titles, reinforces Hulu’s unique position in the streaming space — as the only SVOD service to carry next-day series from multiple broadcast networks,” Hulu president Joe Earley said. “Fox has always been a great partner, but now Rob and his teams are leveling up our relationship with their new marketing commitments, helping viewers understand where they can watch all of these shows.” ■