‘House of Cards’ Returns Nov. 2

House of Cards returns on Netflix for its sixth, and final, season Nov. 2. Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood returns as president. Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear join the cast.

The series was created by Beau Willimon and is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth, with MRC as the studio, for Netflix.

The House of Cards cast includes Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

Executive producers are Melissa James Gibson, Frank Pugliese, Robin Wright, David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Dana Brunetti, Eric Roth, Michael Dobbs and Andrew Davies.

Kevin Spacey had played the conniving politician, and president, Frank Underwood. Wright plays his wife Claire.

In November, Netflix cut ties with Spacey amidst allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor. Spacey had been an executive producer too.